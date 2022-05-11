Advertisement

BG Area Lodging Association hosts Hospitality Olympics

Hospitality Olympics
Hospitality Olympics(Ana Medina)
By Ana Medina
Published: May. 10, 2022
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In an effort to thank hospitality workers, the BG Area Lodging Association hosted the Hospitality Olympics on Tuesday.

Hospitality and tourism combined make up the second-largest employment industry in Bowling Green and Warren County.

The association has over 30 members and although the Olympics had been held annually, it hadn’t been held since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is one of the ways the association gives back to the hospitality community by organizing the big gathering with food, games, and a way to continue building relationships.

