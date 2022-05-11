Commonwealth Attorney requests trial date in Tayveon Bibb murder case

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A trial date has been requested in the 2021 Tayveon Bibb murder case.

According to police, in the early morning hours of January 10th, while they were conducting a foot patrol in the parking lot behind the businesses on East Main Avenue they heard gunshots coming from the front of the businesses.

As officers approached, they saw 23-year-old Tayveon Bibb on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds.

Bibb was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Since then, Dederic Anderson was arrested and charged with murder, two counts of wanton endangerment, tampering with evidence, fleeing and evading police, and being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

”Yesterday morning circuit court we had a pre-trial conference in the case of Commonwealth vs Dederic Anderson, that is the alleged murder of Tayveon Bibb after meeting with defense counsel and reporting back to the court. We’ve requested a trial date, we’re hopeful that the court will get that trial date to us, hopefully, to be able to get that case resolved as quickly as possible,” says Chris Cohron, Warren County Commonwealth Attorney.

Anderson is in the Warren County Regional Jail under a $1 million dollar cash bond.

