Crime Stoppers: Stolen Gold Coins

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police say on Friday April 15, 2022 a suspect entered a business and asked about some merchandise.

While the employee was distracted, the suspect gained access to a secure area and stole three gold coins, before leaving the business.

The alleged thief is described as possibly a white male with facial hair. He was wearing blue jeans, a white tee shirt, a black jacket, and a red Cincinnati Reds ball cap.

If you have any information about this or any crime, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE, Click Here to go to their website, or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Their telephone lines are not recorded and they don’t use caller ID. They just want your information, not your name, and you could get up to $1,000 for your anonymous tip.

