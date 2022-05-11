Glasgow man arrested for burglary after owner hears him inside house

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - A Glasgow man was arrested and charged with burglary and other charges after the owners of the home he was in heard him moving around in another room.

Michael Groce was charged with second-degree burglary, public intoxication and theft by unlawful taking on Tuesday.

Glasgow officers responded to a home on Rachel Court in reference to a burglary complaint.

The victim told police they were inside a bedroom and she could hear someone else inside of the house, according to reports.

Officers found a man later identified as Groce coming from the back of the house

On 05/10/2022, the Glasgow Police Department responded to Rachel Court in reference to a burglary compliant.

Officers received the complaint from 911 dispatch stating that victim was inside a bedroom and she could hear someone else inside of the house. Upon Officers arrival, they observed a male subject identified as Michael Groce coming from the back of the house sweating profusely, pin point pupils and acting very erratic. Officers located a safe and medication in Groce’s possession that was taken from inside of the home.

Groce remains housed in the Barren County Detention Center on a $5,000 cash bond with a court date set for Thursday at 12:30 p.m.

