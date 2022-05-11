The heat & humidity increase today

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Yesterday was warm, today will be even warmer!

The humidity increases, making it feel even hotter outside

A slight drop in temperatures Thursday and Friday

Rain and storm chances return for the weekend

There could be a stray shower or thunderstorm today, but most of us will stay dry. The bigger story will be the heat! Not only will temperatures be running more than 10 degrees above average, but the humidity will also be increasing. Warm sunshine takes us into the weekend, before showers and thunderstorms return. It’s that time of year where a lot of events, practices, parties happen outside, so not a bad idea to have an indoor rain plan in case those storms move over your town Saturday/Sunday. It looks like cooler, drier air returns early next week.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Clouds with some sun. Stray shower possible. High 88. Low 60. Winds SE at 7 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm. High 86. Low 60. Winds SE at 7 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm. High 84. Low 62. Winds S at 7 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 77

Normal Low: 56

Record High Today: 94 (1936)

Record Low Today: 32 (1885)

Sunrise: 5:41a.m.

Sunset: 7:45 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0.00″

So Far This Month: 1.61″ (-0.17″)

So Far This Year: 20.70″ (+1.86″)

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 18/Small Particulate Matter: 44)

Pollen Count: 8.5 (High, Tree)

Mold Count: Low

UV Index: 5 (Moderate)

