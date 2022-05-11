Parker-Bennett-Curry honors late instructional coach with outdoor classroom

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Faculty and staff of Parker-Bennett-Curry Elementary got together Tuesday afternoon to remember Shanan Mills.

Mills was an instructional coach at the school and was said to have left a lasting impact on everyone she worked with.

“She knew the work, she knew what our kids needed, she knew what our teachers needed,” Bowling Green Independent Schools’ Superintendent Gary Fields said.

He spoke at the celebration of life held at the elementary school.

Shanan Mills worked with the public schools in Kentucky for more than 35 years, most recently as the instructional coach at Parker Bennett Curry.

“The instructional coaches, they assist the teachers in the classroom, so they are more or less like a coach for the teachers to help them with classroom lessons and content and helping them with their structure,” Principal Delvagus Jackson said.

Teachers and many others showed up at the celebration on Tuesday, sharing memories and laughs.

“She was very brutally honest, and, you know, I think people learned to appreciate that about her. To appreciate her honesty, but also her wisdom, as well,” Principal Jackson said.

“I think a couple of people have said it, Shanan probably would be kicking all of us for celebrating her, but she is so worthy of being celebrated, and we just want to pass on her legacy,” Emily Davis, Mills’ fitness instructor for about seven years said.

Emily’s husband Jacob Davis, who owns D1 in Bowling Green, is heading up efforts to create an outdoor classroom at Parker Bennett Curry in memory of Shanan Mills.

A groundbreaking for the outdoor classroom was held Tuesday after the celebration of life.

“It’s going to be a concrete floor, wood frame, tin roof, just a space for kids to come out, study, read, hang out, enjoy their afternoons while they’re in school and hopefully just have a space for them to grow and learn as Shanan would have loved for them to do,” Davis said.

Through D1, where they train, the Bowling Green High School boys basketball team will help build the outdoor classroom.

They think it’s a great way to remember Shanan Mills and her love for helping students succeed.

