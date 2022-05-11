Pilgrim’s announces $1 million housing partnership to support Kentucky tornado victims

GREELEY, Colo. (WBKO) - Food company, Pilgrim’s, announced Wednesday a $1 million donation in Hometown Strong funds to the Hope Initiative that will give back to the Kentucky tornado victims.

The donation will construct 10 houses for families in Mayfield who were displaced by December 2021 tornadoes.

In addition to a Hometown Strong investment in the community of $740,000, Pilgrim’s announced in December that it would donate $1MM to assist with tornado recovery needs and support long-term rebuilding efforts.

“When disaster strikes, we know we can count on our community to come together and pull through,” said Kent Massey, Pilgrim’s Mayfield complex manager. “As we rebuild and restore our beloved community, I am proud that Pilgrim’s can provide these funds to the Hope Initiative to support local families in need, including a few of our own team members.”

“What started as a tragedy continues to be a tale of redemption,” said Stephen Boyken, lead pastor of His House Ministries and the Hope Initiative. “We are so grateful for the kindness of our friends at Pilgrim’s and their heart to help build hope in our community.”

The Pilgrim’s Mayfield production facility employs more than 1,200 people with an annual payroll of more than $48 million. The facility supports 235 growers, paying them more than $35 million per year for their chickens.

