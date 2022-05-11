Advertisement

Purples Baseball sweep Raiders in home/home

By Brett Alper
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 11:15 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A day after defeating the Raiders over at Warren East 10-4, Bowling Green defeated the Raiders at home 8-2 sweeping Warren East in their home and home.

Bowling Green already locked up the one seed in the 14th District winning game one of their series.

The win brings the Purples record to 22-7, they have two games left in the regular season before Districts with a game at home against Allen County-Scottsville Friday and Henderson County Saturday.

Warren East falls to 19-11, they have three games left in the season. They will play Glasgow on Thursday and play two games Saturday against Paducah Tilghman and Union County.

