Advertisement

Simon’s Two Triples Boost Hot Rods In Walk-Off Win

Hot Rods get series opening win
Hot Rods get series opening win(Mohammad Ahmad)
By Mohammad Ahmad
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 11:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Ronny Simon tripled home the game-winning run and the Bowling Green Hot Rods (17-10) walked off the Jersey Shore BlueClaws (9-17) by a score of 4-3 on Tuesday night. The series continues between the Hot Rods and BlueClaws at 11:05 am CDT on Wednesday.

Bowling Green opened up the scoring in the second when Hernandez reached on an error after a pop-up fell in between the BlueClaws’ first and second basemen. Simon drove him in with a triple down the right-field line to make it 1-0 Hot Rods. Jersey Shore tied the game on a sacrifice fly in the top of the third and added another in the fifth on an RBI single from DJ Stewart to take a 2-1 lead.

Bowling Green tied up the game on the first pitch of the sixth inning, when Heriberto Hernandez hit a hard line-drive over the left-center field wall, traveling 394 feet that made it a 2-2 ballgame. Jersey Shore took the lead, 3-2, in the eighth with an RBI triple from Johan Rojas, but BG promptly responded with a two-out rally in the bottom half. Logan Driscoll walked on four pitches to become the Hot Rods first baserunner in the eighth, and soon after pinch-runner Garrett Hiott replaced him on first, Alika Williams drove him home with a bloop double to right to tie the game at three.

It all came down to the ninth for Bowling Green, beginning with Hernandez’s one-out single. Then, on a two-strike count, Simon belted a triple to center and Hernandez raced home for the Hot Rods 4-3 win, their second walk-off win of the year.

John Doxakis went 6.0 strong innings for Bowling Green, allowing two runs on two hits with eight strikeouts and two walks in a no-decision. Addison Moss allowed one run in 1.1 frames, allowing a hit and two walks with a strikeout. Anthony Molina (1-0) earned his first victory of the year in 1.2 scoreless innings, striking out two while allowing one hit.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zachary Pittman
UPDATE: Bowling Green Police locate missing teenager
Possible shooting investigation
Victim identified in deadly Sunday shooting in Bowling Green
Horses at Barren River Lake State Park
Despite opposition, Barren County moves forward to sell horses at state park
Jacob Cuarta
Warren Water announces new General Manager
Noar Reh
Bowling Green man arrested in several vehicle break-in incidents

Latest News

Bowling Green sweeps Warren East
Purples Baseball sweep Raiders in home/home
FILE - Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) celebrates scoring a touchdown during the...
Kentucky football player charged with DUI, careless driving
Raiders split softball, baseball series Monday
Warren East baseball falls short against Purples, Lady Raiders blow out Russellville
South Warren Defeats Owensboro Catholic
Spartans Softball roll past Aces 8-0 for 14th straight win