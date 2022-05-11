Simon’s Two Triples Boost Hot Rods In Walk-Off Win

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Ronny Simon tripled home the game-winning run and the Bowling Green Hot Rods (17-10) walked off the Jersey Shore BlueClaws (9-17) by a score of 4-3 on Tuesday night. The series continues between the Hot Rods and BlueClaws at 11:05 am CDT on Wednesday.

Bowling Green opened up the scoring in the second when Hernandez reached on an error after a pop-up fell in between the BlueClaws’ first and second basemen. Simon drove him in with a triple down the right-field line to make it 1-0 Hot Rods. Jersey Shore tied the game on a sacrifice fly in the top of the third and added another in the fifth on an RBI single from DJ Stewart to take a 2-1 lead.

Bowling Green tied up the game on the first pitch of the sixth inning, when Heriberto Hernandez hit a hard line-drive over the left-center field wall, traveling 394 feet that made it a 2-2 ballgame. Jersey Shore took the lead, 3-2, in the eighth with an RBI triple from Johan Rojas, but BG promptly responded with a two-out rally in the bottom half. Logan Driscoll walked on four pitches to become the Hot Rods first baserunner in the eighth, and soon after pinch-runner Garrett Hiott replaced him on first, Alika Williams drove him home with a bloop double to right to tie the game at three.

It all came down to the ninth for Bowling Green, beginning with Hernandez’s one-out single. Then, on a two-strike count, Simon belted a triple to center and Hernandez raced home for the Hot Rods 4-3 win, their second walk-off win of the year.

John Doxakis went 6.0 strong innings for Bowling Green, allowing two runs on two hits with eight strikeouts and two walks in a no-decision. Addison Moss allowed one run in 1.1 frames, allowing a hit and two walks with a strikeout. Anthony Molina (1-0) earned his first victory of the year in 1.2 scoreless innings, striking out two while allowing one hit.

