Spring For The Hive Maker Fest set for May 21

By WBKO News Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 7:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Spring for the Hive Maker and Crafts fest and craft fair will be hosted Saturday, May 21.

They will have at least 27 vendors with an amazing variety of goods and Rie’s Snack Shack Concession Truck, a raffle drawing with all kinds of prizes, and attendees can come meet some of the Clubhouse Members and see some of their work and let them show you around the Hive.

The event will be at 1818 US 31 W Bypass from 9 A.M. - 3 P.M.

