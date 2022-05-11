Temps Back Off a Bit!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We did it! Wednesday’s high reached 90° in Bowling Green for the first time since Aug. 29, 2021! We won’t be quite as hot Thursday, but warm temperatures will hang around.

Not as hot Thursday

Warm sunshine takes us into the weekend, before showers and thunderstorms return. It’s that time of year where a lot of events, practices, parties happen outside, so not a bad idea to have an indoor rain plan in case those storms move over your town Saturday/Sunday. It looks like cooler, drier air returns early next week.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Sunny, not as hot. High 86. Low 60. Winds E at 7 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm. High 84. Low 62. Winds S at 7 mph.

SATURDAY: Scattered showers and t/storms. High 84. Low 63. Winds SW at 8 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 90

Today’s Low: 64

Normal High: 77

Normal Low: 56

Record High: 94 (1936)

Record Low: 32 (1885)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 1.61″ (-0.34″)

Yearly Precip: 20.70″ (+1.69″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 7:43 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:40 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 18 / Small Particulate Matter: 44)

Mold Count: Low (545 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: 5 (Mod)

Pollen: 8.5 (High - Trees)

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.