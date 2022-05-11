Advertisement

Volunteers sought to review foster care cases in Kentucky

(State of Kentucky)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 5:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Officials say volunteers are being sought in 45 counties to review cases of Kentucky children in foster care.

A statement from the Administrative Office of the Courts says Citizen Foster Care Review Boards assess cases and make recommendations to the Cabinet for Health and Family Services and to state courts on each child’s behalf.

Officials say the goal is to ensure that children receive necessary services while in care and that they are placed in safe, permanent homes as quickly as possible.

Volunteers get training and generally spend one day a month reviewing cases.

