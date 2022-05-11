Warren County Commonwealth Attorney looking forward to new role as Circuit Court Judge in January

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A prominent figure in Bowling Green and Warren County will soon be taking another role as a circuit court judge in January.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Chris Cohron has been the prosecutor of Bowling Green and Warren County for the past 18 years, a job he says he has enjoyed.

Current Circuit Court Judge Steve Wilson will not be running for re-election, a position Cohron says he had lengthy discussions with Wilson and his family over the possibility of him taking over.

“I’m really excited as much as anything about some of the new challenges. I’ve not done civil law in quite some time. Many of the criminal cases we deal with have a civil component to them. But I am looking forward to those new challenges. I’m also looking forward to maintaining judge Wilson’s legacy,” says Chris Cohron, Warren County Commonwealth Attorney.

Cohron is grateful for his time as a prosecutor.

”I’ve been so blessed as Commonwealth’s Attorney in serving the people of Warren County, it’s been just such an amazing experience. You know, working hand in hand with our county attorney, Amy Milliken, who’s one of my best friends, working with the judges, that we have such great judges here locally. And most importantly, again, the men and women of law enforcement do just such a phenomenal job and don’t really get the appreciation they deserve, and working with them has been such an honor,” adds Cohron.

“It’s been interesting as I’m beginning to make this transition to the bench. I’ve had victims’ families from all over the country reach out and are sad that I’m leaving this prosecutor, but excited at the thought of me being on the bench. So I’ve been so blessed to have a career that I hope to continue to build on, even though I’m getting a little grayer on the side, I still feel like I’ve got a lot to give to the people in Warren County,” also says, Cohron.

He says that he anticipates that when he submits his resignation at the end of the year to be sworn in as circuit court judge, that Governor Andy Beshear will make that appointment, adding that he hopes the candidate will be from his office.

Cohron is a Bowling Green Native who has claimed several different honors from statewide councils for his work as a prosecutor. He has served as president and legislative director of the Kentucky Commonwealth’s Attorneys’ Association, representing the association on the Kentucky Domestic Violence and Sexual Abuse Council.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.