5 Months Later: City officials give update on tornado recovery efforts

By Lauren McCally
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s been five months since devastating tornadoes hit the city of Bowling Green and surrounding areas and there is still some evidence of the destruction caused in some of the harder-hit areas of the city, but things are slowly starting to get better.

”The city has hauled away 225,000 cubic yards of debris,” Deborah West, the Public Information Officer for the city said, “That’s both vegetation and demolition debris, that amounts to about 1000 truckloads. Most of that was taken in 60 days and dealing with inclement weather”.

The city has also established a long-term recovery group, which Emergency Management Director, Ronnie Pearson said will help service survivors from December’s tornado and any others that may occur in the future.

“We hope that we build back better, and get back to a more resilient community”, he said, “So we’re better prepared for the next time.”

The city has been able to place all but five individuals into state or FEMA-provided housing.

”This community is very resilient. We’ve seen a lot of people come together”, West said, “And the most remarkable part of our community is we’ve seen so many neighbors helping neighbors”.

West also added that when hiring contractors to do work on your house, be sure to check the city’s website and make sure the contractor is licensed locally.

