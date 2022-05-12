Advertisement

Allen County man indicted for Methamphetamine Trafficking and Gun Charges

A man has been indicted on drug trafficking and gun charges
By WBKO News Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 12:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A federal grand jury in Bowling Green has returned an indictment against an Allen County man for drugs and guns

Court documents say Timothy Harrison of Scottsville possessed with the intent to distribute five grams or more of methamphetamine.

Harrison also had a Ruger wrangler 22 caliber revolver and ammunition.

Last year, Harrison had a Taurus PT 24/7 G2 40 Caliber semi-automatic pistol.

Harrison is charged with three counts of possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, two counts of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, and two counts of possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.

If convicted, he faces a mandatory minimum of 15 years in prison.

