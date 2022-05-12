Advertisement

Band Together BG donates $40,000 to youth tornado recovery

Band together BG presented a check to the Bowling Green Kiwanis club
By William Battle
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green attorney, Flora Templeton Stuart, presented the Kiwanis of Bowling Green a check from Band Together BG. The event raised $40,000 that will be used to assist local youth impacted by the tornadoes. The Kiwanis Club of Bowling Green will be distributing the funds to local organizations such as school resource offices and others who are able to get the funds where they are needed the most.

Band Together BG is sponsored by Flora Templeton Stuart Injury Lawyers and is a benefit concert where bands perform to raise money for those in need in the Bowling Green community. The concerts have raised thousands for local charities that help schools, kids, storm victims, and many more!

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zachary Pittman
UPDATE: Bowling Green Police locate missing teenager
Possible shooting investigation
Victim identified in deadly Sunday shooting in Bowling Green
Horses at Barren River Lake State Park
Despite opposition, Barren County moves forward to sell horses at state park
Jacob Cuarta
Warren Water announces new General Manager
Noar Reh
Bowling Green man arrested in several vehicle break-in incidents

Latest News

Early voting
Early voting starts tomorrow
Man arrested for burglary
Man arrested in Glasgow
Crime Stoppers: Gold coins stolen
Crime stoppers
Pilgrim's partnership
Pilgrim's announces $1 million housing partnership to support tornado victims
Band together check the presentation
Band together check presentation