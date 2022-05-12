Band Together BG donates $40,000 to youth tornado recovery

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green attorney, Flora Templeton Stuart, presented the Kiwanis of Bowling Green a check from Band Together BG. The event raised $40,000 that will be used to assist local youth impacted by the tornadoes. The Kiwanis Club of Bowling Green will be distributing the funds to local organizations such as school resource offices and others who are able to get the funds where they are needed the most.

Band Together BG is sponsored by Flora Templeton Stuart Injury Lawyers and is a benefit concert where bands perform to raise money for those in need in the Bowling Green community. The concerts have raised thousands for local charities that help schools, kids, storm victims, and many more!

