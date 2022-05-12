Advertisement

Barren County educators named WKU Distinguished Educators

(WBKO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Two Barren County Schools have been awarded the WKU Distinguished Educator Award.

Samantha Huffman and Amanda Wright were surprised by Dr. Corinne Murphy, Dean of College of Education and Behavioral Sciences at Western Kentucky University, this week.

BCHS educator, Amanda Wright, was named one of WKU's Distinguished Educators.
Samantha Huffman was named one of WKU's Distinguished Educators this week.
Huffman was recognized for excellence in teaching secondary science, and Wright was recognized for excellence in innovation.

They were vetted against hundreds of other nominees from the region.

“Mrs. Huffman and Mrs. Wright exemplify excellence in teaching. They have a passion for the subjects they teach and a deep commitment to the students they teach,” said Amy Irwin, the Principal of Barren County High School. “They are so deserving of this recognition.”

“Mrs. Huffman and Mrs. Wright are impacting the lives of our students in powerful ways. They reflect the reality that good teachers are always learning, growing, and seeking ways to connect with their students,” said Bo Matthews, Superintendent of Barren County Schools. “We appreciate the efforts of Western Kentucky University in recognizing their accomplishments.”

