Bowling Green proclaims month of May as Bicycle Month highlighting bike safety

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Wednesday afternoon, Bowling Green City Commissioner Melinda Hill read a proclamation in front of city hall, declaring the month of May bicycle month.

“The month of May is National Bicycle Month, and we asked Mayor Alcott to sign a proclamation, making it National Bicycle Month in Bowling Green,” Mike Harper, the president of the Bowling Green League of Bicyclists said.

The month is to not only highlight biking organizations around town such as BGLOB and Bike Walk BG but to highlight the importance of bike safety.

“Over the past few years, we have seen members of our riding community that has been in fatal accidents,” Diane Moats, the vice president of BGLOB said. “One was my riding partner, and this happened in 2019. I have made it my passion to create a division of the Bowling Green League of Bicyclists, recognizing the need for safety and education in our town and our surrounding counties.”

She said first of all it is important for all cyclists to wear a helmet and for drivers and cyclists both to be extra aware of their surroundings. “You need to allow the three-foot rule, and we’re just we’re making it our passion to create this, these events to bring awareness to our community.”

On Wednesday, May 18 the Blessing of the Bicycles event will be held. “A blessing of the bicycles is going to be done by Reverend Dr. Steve Pankey from Christ Church, and he’s going to be assisted by one of the associates at First Christian Church, so it’s a very ecumenical thing,” Harper said. The Blessing of the Bicycles is an annual tradition in which riders of bicycles ask for safekeeping in the new riding season.

A ride of silence will also take place in honor of those who have been injured or killed while cycling on public roadways. If you would like to participate in the event, you are asked to show up at Circus Square Park in Bowling Green by 6:45 p.m. that Wednesday.

