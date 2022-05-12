Family reacts to man pleading guilty in double murder in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - December 11, 2018, is a day two families will never forget.

Deloris Stacker and Karen Burks were found dead in Burk’s home on RockCreek Road, both had been murdered.

Since then both families have been seeking justice.

“Its been, its been hard. Not only for me but for my whole family,” says Kevin Hampton, Deloris Stacker’s son.

On January 23, 2020, Juan Paulo Flores Jarada was indicted by a Warren County Grand Jury on two counts of murder.

On Monday, Flores Jarada plead guilty to the double murder of Burks and Stacker.

The Commonwealth is now seeking a 40-year prison sentence.

“With the 40-year prison sentence, we’re confident Mr. Jarada, will spend most of what’s left of his life behind bars,” added Commonwealth Attorney Chris Cohron.

But the Stacker family is not convinced the proposed sentence is enough.

“I’m a little disappointed in what, what the potential outcome is gonna be for this case, I almost do not even want to go but I can’t, I can’t let, I can’t let my personal feelings get in the way of me seeking whatever or, or getting justice for Miss Karen and my mom,” also says Hampton.

Commonwealth Attorney Chris Cohron spoke on not seeking the death penalty in the case, adding that the proposed sentence is one the commonwealth felt was the right decision with public safety in mind.

“At the end of the day, in this case, with a lot of the factors that were involved, we felt that a 40-year prison sentence was going to be a reasonable punishment,” said Cohron.

Deloris’ son Kevin also adds that the toughest part has been moving forward.

“I have nieces and nephews, young ones and they just quite don’t understand that just happened and why. And, and that’s something we still don’t know to this day is why,” he added.

Final sentencing will take place next month on June 28th.

