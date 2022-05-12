Advertisement

Glasgow food truck, BG Ag Repair shop receive Kentucky Pacesetter Award

Glasgow food truck receives Kentucky Pacesetter Award
By Lauren McCally
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Every year, the Kentucky Small Business Development Center recognizes 10 businesses from across the state with Pacesetter Awards

All winners were announced during the Kentucky Pacesetter Celebration at the Capitol Rotunda in Frankfort. The Startup Business Pacesetter awards recognize promising businesses still in their infancy.

“It takes a lot to succeed, and even more to advance, as a small business,” Kristina Joyce, Kentucky Small Business Development Center state director said in a press release. “These businesses prove their strength and commitment to our communities, to their employees and to our Kentucky economy, both by investing in their startups and then by staying the course.”

A Cajun Food truck in Glasgow, Pirogue’s Cajun Food Truck, and Bowling Green Agriculture repair shop, Youcum’s AG Repair, LLC both received the award.

Susie Robertson, who own Pirogue’s Cajun Food Truck, along with her daughters said it was something they had wanted to do for a long time.

“It’s been a dream for a long time. It’s me and my daughter’s. And of course we all had different career paths up until about two years ago. And we said it’s something we’ve been wanting to do for a long time. Let’s just do it”, she said.

There were two types of Pacesetter awards given this year, the Traditional Pacesetters and Startup Business Pacesetters.

The Traditional Pacesetter awards recognize high-performing second stage businesses that are producing innovative products, increasing sales, creating jobs, and serving communities of the Commonwealth.

Startup Business Pacesetter awards recognize promising businesses in their early stages.

Other Pacesetter award recipients include Hand Therapy Plus Total Body Rehab, Lenoxburg General Store, Southern Prep, Stevie Ray’s Blues Bar, Universal Spartan, Pirogue’s Cajun Food Truck, Salt of the Earth Halotherapy, Pho KYtchen, and Equus Run Vineyards.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Groce
Glasgow man arrested for burglary after owner hears him inside house
“I went back there as a kid and played marbles back there,” Delbert Best said of the unmarked...
Family reveals they knew about unmarked graves at Ford battery plant site
Gov. Andy Beshear (D-KY)
Beshear announces $1 million investment to grow economic momentum in Bowling Green
Timothy Harrison
Allen County man indicted for Methamphetamine Trafficking and Gun Charges
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron
Ky. AG Daniel Cameron officially running for governor

Latest News

5 Months Later: City officials give update on tornado recovery efforts
Five Months Later: City officials give update on tornado recovery efforts
Kelly Austin sits down with Commander Gerald Mounce to talk about and upcoming golf scramble
Amvets Post 130 3rd annual golf scramble to take place Saturday, May 14
Riverview at Hobson Grove Museum
Riverview at Hobson Grove Twilight Tours this Saturday
BG Fiestaval May 2022
Members of local Mexican community celebrate culture with BG ‘Fiestaval’