Glasgow food truck, BG Ag Repair shop receive Kentucky Pacesetter Award

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Every year, the Kentucky Small Business Development Center recognizes 10 businesses from across the state with Pacesetter Awards

All winners were announced during the Kentucky Pacesetter Celebration at the Capitol Rotunda in Frankfort. The Startup Business Pacesetter awards recognize promising businesses still in their infancy.

“It takes a lot to succeed, and even more to advance, as a small business,” Kristina Joyce, Kentucky Small Business Development Center state director said in a press release. “These businesses prove their strength and commitment to our communities, to their employees and to our Kentucky economy, both by investing in their startups and then by staying the course.”

A Cajun Food truck in Glasgow, Pirogue’s Cajun Food Truck, and Bowling Green Agriculture repair shop, Youcum’s AG Repair, LLC both received the award.

Susie Robertson, who own Pirogue’s Cajun Food Truck, along with her daughters said it was something they had wanted to do for a long time.

“It’s been a dream for a long time. It’s me and my daughter’s. And of course we all had different career paths up until about two years ago. And we said it’s something we’ve been wanting to do for a long time. Let’s just do it”, she said.

There were two types of Pacesetter awards given this year, the Traditional Pacesetters and Startup Business Pacesetters.

The Traditional Pacesetter awards recognize high-performing second stage businesses that are producing innovative products, increasing sales, creating jobs, and serving communities of the Commonwealth.

Startup Business Pacesetter awards recognize promising businesses in their early stages.

Other Pacesetter award recipients include Hand Therapy Plus Total Body Rehab, Lenoxburg General Store, Southern Prep, Stevie Ray’s Blues Bar, Universal Spartan, Pirogue’s Cajun Food Truck, Salt of the Earth Halotherapy, Pho KYtchen, and Equus Run Vineyards.

