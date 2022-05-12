Habitat for humanity in Glasgow celebrates ribbon cutting event

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Habitat for Humanity held a ribbon cutting event earlier today in Glasgow.

Board members of the local organization awarded a family in need with keys to a brand new house.

WBKO news spoke with the family for more details. “We’re just super excited that we got this opportunity. We were struggling to make ends meet in a studio apartment and now we can plant our roots here and watch our baby grow up in a home,” they said.

The new home took about two years to build. Board members of the organization said they’re always in need of volunteers for the building process. They plan on building five more houses near the property to help more families in the future.

