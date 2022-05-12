Advertisement

Habitat for humanity in Glasgow celebrates ribbon cutting event

New home for young Glasgow family
New home for young Glasgow family(WBKO)
By Raquel Dominguez
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Habitat for Humanity held a ribbon cutting event earlier today in Glasgow.

Board members of the local organization awarded a family in need with keys to a brand new house.

WBKO news spoke with the family for more details. “We’re just super excited that we got this opportunity. We were struggling to make ends meet in a studio apartment and now we can plant our roots here and watch our baby grow up in a home,” they said.

The new home took about two years to build. Board members of the organization said they’re always in need of volunteers for the building process. They plan on building five more houses near the property to help more families in the future.

To learn more visit their website.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Groce
Glasgow man arrested for burglary after owner hears him inside house
“I went back there as a kid and played marbles back there,” Delbert Best said of the unmarked...
Family reveals they knew about unmarked graves at Ford battery plant site
Timothy Harrison
Allen County man indicted for Methamphetamine Trafficking and Gun Charges
Gov. Andy Beshear (D-KY)
Beshear announces $1 million investment to grow economic momentum in Bowling Green
FILE PHOTO - Naomi Judd appears at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on April 10, 2022.
Naomi Judd died of self-inflicted wound, family says

Latest News

Baby Formula Shortages
Bowling Green mothers speak on the baby formula shortages
Elevator grain scheme
Elevator grain scheme
Harbor Steel & Supply Breaks Ground on $8 Million Facility
Harbor Steel & Supply Breaks Ground on $8 Million Facility in Bowling Green
BG Car Thief
BG Car Thief