Harbor Steel & Supply Breaks Ground on $8 Million Facility in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Harbor Steel broke ground on a new 50,000-square-foot facility in the Kentucky Transpark Thursday morning.

Gov. Andy Beshear congratulated Harbor Steel & Supply Corp., a distributor and manufacturer of fabricated products for the steel and aluminum industries, as company and local leadership broke ground on a new $8 million operation in Warren County creating 25 quality jobs for Kentuckians.

The new facility will add to the 230-plus metals-related facilities that employ approximately 25,000 Kentuckians, as well as create 25 new full time jobs for the city of Bowling Green.

“The jobs that they’ll be bringing in will probably be probably eight to 12 months from now, because they’re starting to build a facility”, Ron Bunch, the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce president said.

In addition to the initial investment, the operation provides opportunity for potential future expansion and job creation. The company’s investment includes acquisition of laser machines, press brakes for forming, automated saws and other equipment. Work on the project is expected to be completed by Q3 2023.

“It says so much about our economic development and our quality of life”, Doug Gorman, the current First District Magistrate for Warren County said, ”And really, it speaks to our great team on the ground here that has worked so very hard to bring jobs to Bowling Green, and Warren County. And that really makes a difference. So we’re excited about this today, and what a great investment they’re making in our community”.

Harbor Steel currently has a location in Lexington, where it opened in 1991 and employs 60 Kentuckians. The Bowling Green facility will support overflow from the Lexington operation and support growth of the company’s customer base and service area.

