Holiday World opens this weekend
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 5:31 AM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WFIE) - The 2022 season at Holiday World kicks off this weekend.
It opens on May 14. Guests should visit HolidayWorld.com/Hours for the full operating calendar.
Season Passes and Any Day tickets are available at HolidayWorld.com.
Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari are still hiring seasonal Team Members aged 14 and up for the 2022 Season.
If interested, you can apply here.
