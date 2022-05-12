Advertisement

Jonesville Academy celebrates first successful academic year, welcomes new scholars

Jonesville Academy
Jonesville Academy(WBKO)
By Katey Cook
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Wednesday evening, Jonesville Academy held a banquet at Broadway United Methodist Church to celebrate their first academic year, and welcome the new scholars for their next academic year.

“We started out with our ribbon cutting, that was a very, very historical moment, and just getting the scholars on campus and putting them in a classroom, and our educators have been amazing, Tyreon Clark, a co-founder of Jonesville Academy said. “There’s just a team of people that we got working with our scholars day in and day out, it’s what makes Jonesville Academy so special.

The academy is named after the historic town of Jonesville. It is designed for black and brown young men from grades three through eight, to get an educational experience beyond their elementary or middle school.

“When the scholars first came in, there were bonding moments,” Clark said. “Now our scholars sit at tables, they can have regular conversations, they get along very well no matter what school they go to.”

About 175 people attended Wednesday’s event, Jonesville Academy is already welcoming 50 new scholars for the next academic year.

