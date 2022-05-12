Ky. mansion murder suspect to plead guilty but mentally ill

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The man charged in a high-profile murder in Madison County plans to plead guilty.

Thursday morning, Shannon Gilday was in court to be arraigned on murder and attempted murder charges. Police say Gilday killed Jordan Morgan after breaking into her father’s home in February.

The allegations have been that Gilday targeted the home for its doomsday bunker and wanted to take it over for fear of a pending nuclear attack.

In court, Gilday’s attorney, Tom Griffiths, filed a motion to enter a plea of guilty but mentally ill in the case. Griffiths said Gilday does not deny any of what he did and now simply wants to do the right thing.

The prosecutor doesn’t want the court to accept the plea, saying it will cause “issues” down the road.

“My fear is, that because the commonwealth would ask for a sentencing hearing, where life, life without the possibility of parole, or death, would be on the table,” said Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Jennifer Smith.

Jordan’s father, Wesley Morgan, and several family members were in the courtroom Thursday. When leaving Wesley Morgan did not want to talk on camera but indicated that they would not be in favor of any guilty plea or any easier way for him to get out of incarceration.

A change of plea hearing has been scheduled for Monday morning.

Gilday is also facing other charges in a separate case, where he’s accused of assaulting a corrections officer.

