Lower humidity for a bright & beautiful day

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Yesterday was the hottest day of the year, today won’t be as warm.

Lower humidity for today

Showers and storms return for the weekend

Nice & warm weather lingers into next week

Warm sunshine takes us into the weekend, before showers and thunderstorms return. It’s that time of year where a lot of events, practices, parties happen outside, so not a bad idea to have an indoor rain plan in case those storms move over your town Saturday/Sunday. It looks like cooler, drier air returns early next week.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Sunny, not as hot. High 86. Low 60. Winds E at 7 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm. High 84. Low 62. Winds S at 7 mph.

SATURDAY: Scattered showers and t/storms. High 84. Low 63. Winds SW at 8 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 78

Normal Low: 56

Record High Today: 93 (1914)

Record Low Today: 32 (1951)

Sunrise: 5:40 a.m.

Sunset: 7:46 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0.00″

So Far This Month: 1.61″ (-0.34″)

So Far This Year: 20.70″ (+1.69″)

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 24/Small Particulate Matter: 54)

Pollen Count: 9.1 (High, Tree)

Mold Count: Low

UV Index: 9 (High)

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.