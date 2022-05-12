Lower humidity for a bright & beautiful day
High temperatures still above average
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Yesterday was the hottest day of the year, today won’t be as warm.
- Lower humidity for today
- Showers and storms return for the weekend
- Nice & warm weather lingers into next week
Warm sunshine takes us into the weekend, before showers and thunderstorms return. It’s that time of year where a lot of events, practices, parties happen outside, so not a bad idea to have an indoor rain plan in case those storms move over your town Saturday/Sunday. It looks like cooler, drier air returns early next week.
Bowling Green 3 day forecast:
THURSDAY: Sunny, not as hot. High 86. Low 60. Winds E at 7 mph.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm. High 84. Low 62. Winds S at 7 mph.
SATURDAY: Scattered showers and t/storms. High 84. Low 63. Winds SW at 8 mph.
Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:
Normal High: 78
Normal Low: 56
Record High Today: 93 (1914)
Record Low Today: 32 (1951)
Sunrise: 5:40 a.m.
Sunset: 7:46 p.m.
Precipitation:
Yesterday: 0.00″
So Far This Month: 1.61″ (-0.34″)
So Far This Year: 20.70″ (+1.69″)
Health & Allergies:
Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 24/Small Particulate Matter: 54)
Pollen Count: 9.1 (High, Tree)
Mold Count: Low
UV Index: 9 (High)
