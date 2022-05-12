Advertisement

Lower humidity for a bright & beautiful day

High temperatures still above average
By Ariella Scalese
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 7:09 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Yesterday was the hottest day of the year, today won’t be as warm.

  • Lower humidity for today
  • Showers and storms return for the weekend
  • Nice & warm weather lingers into next week

Warm sunshine takes us into the weekend, before showers and thunderstorms return. It’s that time of year where a lot of events, practices, parties happen outside, so not a bad idea to have an indoor rain plan in case those storms move over your town Saturday/Sunday. It looks like cooler, drier air returns early next week.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Sunny, not as hot. High 86. Low 60. Winds E at 7 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm. High 84. Low 62. Winds S at 7 mph.

SATURDAY: Scattered showers and t/storms. High 84. Low 63. Winds SW at 8 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 78

Normal Low: 56

Record High Today: 93 (1914)

Record Low Today: 32 (1951)

Sunrise: 5:40 a.m.

Sunset: 7:46 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0.00″

So Far This Month: 1.61″ (-0.34″)

So Far This Year: 20.70″ (+1.69″)

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 24/Small Particulate Matter: 54)

Pollen Count: 9.1 (High, Tree)

Mold Count: Low

UV Index: 9 (High)

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zachary Pittman
UPDATE: Bowling Green Police locate missing teenager
Possible shooting investigation
Victim identified in deadly Sunday shooting in Bowling Green
Horses at Barren River Lake State Park
Despite opposition, Barren County moves forward to sell horses at state park
Jacob Cuarta
Warren Water announces new General Manager
Noar Reh
Bowling Green man arrested in several vehicle break-in incidents

Latest News

Rain possible this weekend
Temps Back Off a Bit!
May 11 Weather Forecast
The heat & humidity increase today
A tiny chance for a shower tomorrow
A Very Warm Wednesday!
Tuesday May 10
Dry and warm weather continues