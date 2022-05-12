Advertisement

Mammoth Cave woman charged with drug trafficking, tampering with evidence

Tonia Harbin
Tonia Harbin(Edmonson County Sheriff's Office)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
EDMONSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A Mammoth Cave woman was arrested Tuesday afternoon after a traffic stop and drugs were found in her vehicle.

Tonia Maria Harbin, 44, was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, buying or possessing drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, careless driving and tampering with physical evidence.

Around 1:48 p.m. Tuesday, Edmonson County Sheriff’s deputies observed a Toyota Solara leave a driveway onto Kentucky Highway 259 and cross into oncoming traffic, before correcting back into the correct lane.

A traffic stop was initiated, and police said Harbin “immediately exited her vehicle and began walking towards the deputy’s patrol vehicle” and was told to stop approaching the car.

Harbin eventually told police that there were illegal things her vehicle, according to police.

A search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of suspected marijuana, drug paraphernalia with suspected methamphetamine residue and a homemade magnetic drug hide containing what police said was suspected methamphetamine.

According to reports, while the deputy was speaking with Harbin, a small dog came out from under Harbin’s vehicle carrying a handbag. A search of the handbag resulted in the discovery of suspected methamphetamine and suspected marijuana. Harbin admitted to throwing the handbag under the vehicle.

Harbin was lodged in Hart County Jail.

