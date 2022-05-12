Metcalfe County SRO finalist for statewide award

EDMONTON, Ky. (WBKO) - A Metcalfe County School Resource Officer is a finalist for the Kentucky Association of School Administrators 2022 Fred Award.

Michael Taylor was surprised by students on May 5 of Metcalfe County Elementary School with the announcement.

He is one of three finalists for the award.

“Three years ago, I didn’t know where I would go when I retired from the Edmonton Police Department, but God had a plan,” he said at the announcement celebration. “All of these little faces out here mean a lot to me. We are one big family, and I love all of you as if you were my own. I will do my absolute best every day to make sure Metcalfe County Elementary School is a safe place to learn and grow.”

Metcalfe County Schools is proud to announce that School Resource Officer Michael Taylor has been named a finalist for the Kentucky Association of School Administrators (KASA) 2022 Fred Award.

The Fred Award is inspired by Fred Shea, the postman who became the subject of Mark Sanborn’s national bestseller, “The Fred Factor”. The award recognizes non-administrative staff statewide whose daily efforts are deemed extraordinary and integral to a positive learning atmosphere in their school communities.

“Officer Michael Taylor is an outstanding SRO, but an even better human being. The way he helps students and families exceeds expectations. He truly has a heart for students and our community,” said Metcalfe County Schools Superintendent Josh Hurt.

The winner will be announced at KASA’s annual Leadership Institute in Louisville in July. All three finalists will receive a commemorative award and a monetary gift.

