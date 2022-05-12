Advertisement

Nursing home resident accused of beating another resident to death

The attack happened after the victim apparently wandered into the suspect's room in the memory care wing. (WESH, Flagler County Sheriff's Office via CNN)
By WESH Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 3:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALM COAST (WESH) - A 72-year-old nursing home resident from Florida is in custody after he allegedly admitted to killing another resident found unresponsive in his room.

Cliff Mody, 72, is charged with second-degree murder after officials say he admitted to beating another resident at Gold Choice Assisted Living & Memory Care in Palm Coast, Florida. Deputies were called around 2 a.m. Wednesday when staff members making rounds made a gruesome discovery.

Investigators say a 77-year-old female resident was found unresponsive, lying on Mody’s bed with obvious facial injuries.

Cliff Mody, 72, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of a 77-year-old fellow...
Cliff Mody, 72, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of a 77-year-old fellow nursing home resident.(Source: Flagler County Sheriff's Office)

“He had blood on his hands, and she had a busted lip. I could look at her as soon as I walked in and knew she was expired. I felt for a pulse, and there was no pulse,” said an employee who called 911.

The victim apparently wandered into Mody’s room in the memory care wing before the attack. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mody allegedly confessed to staff members when they went into the room.

“I said, ‘What happened?’ He goes, ‘She wandered in my room… And I said, ‘Well, what did you do? I see her lip’s busted. What else did you do to her?’ And he goes, ‘I choked her,’” the 911 caller said.

According to the employee who called for help, Mody had only recently been moved to the memory care side of the facility after allegedly attacking someone on the assisted living side.

Whether all protocols were followed is part of the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office’s investigation.

“It’s a horrible tragedy what has happened. The sheriff and members of the agency want the families to know that they’re in our thoughts and prayers,” said Chief Kim Burroughs with the sheriff’s office’s Investigative Services Division.

Mody is being held with no bond, according to the sheriff’s office.

Copyright 2022 WESH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zachary Pittman
UPDATE: Bowling Green Police locate missing teenager
Possible shooting investigation
Victim identified in deadly Sunday shooting in Bowling Green
Horses at Barren River Lake State Park
Despite opposition, Barren County moves forward to sell horses at state park
Jacob Cuarta
Warren Water announces new General Manager
Noar Reh
Bowling Green man arrested in several vehicle break-in incidents

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, in...
Biden marks 1M US COVID deaths, to co-host 2nd global summit
The White House is warning the U.S. could see 100 million new COVID-19 cases this fall and...
Health Minute: White House warns of COVID surge for fall, winter
Parents across the U.S. are scrambling to find baby formula because of supply disruptions and a...
Baby formula shortage could get worse before it gets better
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy suggested Tuesday that Ukraine’s military is gradually...
Russia hits Ukraine’s east as Finland moves toward NATO bid