Richardsville VFD celebrating milestone

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Richardsville Volunteer Fire Department is celebrating 50 years of service.

On May 2, 1972 5 members of the Richardsville community gathered together in a small garage and decided to start a volunteer fire department.

Now, they’re celebrating where it all started back at station 1 on 1185 Richardsville Road on May 14, from 1 - 4 p.m.

There will be an inflatable fire truck slide and refreshments served, as well as a look at the new 75′ aerial truck on display.

