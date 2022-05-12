Advertisement

Richardsville VFD celebrating milestone

By WBKO News Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 7:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Richardsville Volunteer Fire Department is celebrating 50 years of service.

On May 2, 1972 5 members of the Richardsville community gathered together in a small garage and decided to start a volunteer fire department.

Now, they’re celebrating where it all started back at station 1 on 1185 Richardsville Road on May 14, from 1 - 4 p.m.

There will be an inflatable fire truck slide and refreshments served, as well as a look at the new 75′ aerial truck on display.

