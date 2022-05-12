Simpson County Schools raise nearly $10,000 dollars for Dolly Parton Imagination Library

SIMPSON CO., Ky. (WBKO) - Over the weekend, residents of Simpson County came together to support their local chapter of the Dolly Parton Imagination Library.

The program is free for children and families can sign them up online or through the mail. Then every month, they’ll receive a free book based on the age of the child, all the way up until age five, and that’s when they graduate from the program.

“When we talk when we promote the program and ask for donations in support of that program, the little bit of money that you may be able to put in that jar or write a check goes far”, Lucinda Eversman, the Family Resource Coordinator for Franklin and Lincoln Elementary said, “So it’s $2.10 a month for a child to receive one book. It’s $26 per year and then for the entire five years of the program that a child may be enrolled its $125″.

Several vendors were present during the event and visitors could participate in a variety of activities, including a dunk tank.

“We had five people in our dunk tank,” Eversman said “They all braved the cold water in the cold weather to get dunked and so anyone that was interested in dunking any of those people, they actually donated $1 to go straight back into the program”.

By the end of the event, a total of 80 families signed in, 259 people total. In total, there was $10,859.60 raised specifically for the event.

The county currently has 506 children enrolled in the program.

“The Imagination Library, it’s actually from birth to five,” Eversmans said, “And the idea is once they reach five years old and begin kindergarten, then the educational component, they’re in school, so they learn actually to read and get books regularly in the classroom. So when you have a book sent to a child at home every single month, no matter at what age they enroll in the program, you know, they’re getting that physical book, it’s addressed to them, it’s not addressed to their parents, it has their name on it. Looking at pictures, looking at words, even if they don’t quite understand yet”.

If you missed the event and would like to donate to the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, you can send a check to Simpson County Schools with for Dolly Parton Imagination Library in the memo, or call 270-586-2026.

