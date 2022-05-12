Bowling Green man arrested after police find him stealing from cars

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man has been arrested after Bowling Green Police responded to a call of a suspect going through vehicles.

Shae Reh, 20, was charged with receiving stolen property.

Police responded to Kenilwood Way and Barnwood Court Thursday morning where they found Reh in the area with “many stolen items in his possession,” according to reports.

Police said they estimated that 15 vehicles were broken into.

Law enforcement is asking anyone that lives in that area and had property stolen to call 270-393-4000.

