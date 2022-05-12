Advertisement

Bowling Green man arrested after police find him stealing from cars

Shae Reh
Shae Reh(Bowling Green Police Department)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man has been arrested after Bowling Green Police responded to a call of a suspect going through vehicles.

Shae Reh, 20, was charged with receiving stolen property.

Police responded to Kenilwood Way and Barnwood Court Thursday morning where they found Reh in the area with “many stolen items in his possession,” according to reports.

Police said they estimated that 15 vehicles were broken into.

Law enforcement is asking anyone that lives in that area and had property stolen to call 270-393-4000.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Groce
Glasgow man arrested for burglary after owner hears him inside house
“I went back there as a kid and played marbles back there,” Delbert Best said of the unmarked...
Family reveals they knew about unmarked graves at Ford battery plant site
Gov. Andy Beshear (D-KY)
Beshear announces $1 million investment to grow economic momentum in Bowling Green
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron
Ky. AG Daniel Cameron officially running for governor
Suspect distracted employee and stole 3 gold coins
Crime Stoppers: Stolen Gold Coins

Latest News

Tonia Harbin
Mammoth Cave woman charged with drug trafficking, tampering with evidence
court gavel
Two Western Kentucky men plead guilty to grain elevator scheme
The Richardsville Fire Department's alternate numbers are 270-392-1559 and 270-393-4410.
Richardsville VFD celebrating milestone
Metcalfe County Schools announced that School Resource Officer Michael Taylor has been named a...
Metcalfe County SRO finalist for statewide award