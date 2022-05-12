Tops Fall Into Consolation Bracket After 6-5 Loss to Charlotte

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Softball fell to seventh-seeded Charlotte, 6-5, on Day 1 of the Conference USA Tournament from Lovelace Stadium. With the loss, the third-seeded Hilltoppers fell into the single-elimination consolation bracket and will face Florida Atlantic on Thursday at 5 p.m. CT on ESPN+.

Charlotte led the third game of the C-USA Tournament off with a double and would ultimately score a pair of unearned runs in the frame for an early 2-0 lead. WKU responded back in the bottom of the frame with a run off three hits and a 49er error. Taylor Davis and Maddie Bowlds delivered back-to-back one-out singles before Bailey Curry connected for a two-out single to second base. A Charlotte error would allow Davis to score to cut the deficit in half.

In the bottom of the third, Taylor Sanders connected for a two-out solo home run on the second pitch she saw to even the game at 2-2.

That score would hold into the bottom of the fifth. Brylee Hage drew a one-out walk before moving into scoring position when Davis singled. From there, Bowlds fouled off three-straight pitches before sending a shot halfway up the outfield netting in right-center field for a three-run home run for a 5-2 lead.

Charlotte would take the lead for good in the next half-inning. The 49ers used two hits, an error, and a walk to score four runs for a 6-5 lead.

Hilltopper starter Shelby Nunn would take a no-decision after pitching 5.0+ innings while allowing six hits, five runs – two earned – two walks and a hit batter. With Wednesday’s appearance, Nunn now owns the program record for pitching appearances at 146.

Katie Gardner relieved Nunn in the top of the sixth and would ultimately take the loss to move to 10-5 on the season in the circle. She allowed one earned run, one hit, one walk, and struck out a 49er.

WKU is now 35-12 on the season while Charlotte moved to 35-21.

Bowlds finished 2-for-4 in the game with three RBI. Davis added a 2-for-4 effort herself and scored two of the Tops’ runs.

TOP STORYLINES

Coach Tudor is in her 18th season as a head coach – ninth on The Hill – and owns a 487-374-2 career coaching record, which includes a 269-170-1 mark at WKU.

With Wednesday’s appearance, Nunn now owns the program record for pitching appearances at 146.

Bowlds’ two-hit performance was her eighth multi-hit outing of the season. She’s up to seven multi-RBI outings on the season.

Davis now owns 18 multi-hit games on the year.

Wednesday’s loss was the first time the Hilltoppers hit at least one home run and lost a game on the season.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.