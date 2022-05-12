View From The Hill: “Home Is Where Your Park Is” honors the legacy of longtime WKU Recreation Professor

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The legacy of a longtime WKU recreation professor will live on through a children’s book written by his grandson.

Amy Bingham has more on the book inspired by the late Dr. Alton Little in this week’s View from the Hill.

The book is called “Home Is Where Your Park Is” and was written by Cameron Levis as a way to honor his grandfather who passed away last September. But who impacted countless lives through his dedication to parks and recreation.

“My grandfather, Dr. Alton Little is pretty special to me.”

WKU alum Cameron Levis is a third-generation parks and recreation professional.

“There’s little pieces of him in a lot of different parks.”

Following in the footsteps of his mom and his grandfather.

“It really was a front-row seat to the both of them just learning really the ways they love other people well.”

A recreation professor with a 36-year career at WKU, Little made an impact far beyond the campus.

“He was very involved with both departments here.”

His new book, “Home Is Where Your Park Is”, is Cameron’s way of sharing more of Dr. Little with the world.

“One of my favorite places in the entire world to go is to the park.”

“It’s just this interaction between a man and a young boy while he’s at the park visiting with his family and they strike up a conversation about dreaming up your perfect park.”

The story’s inspiration comes from the countless park-to-scale projects Little did with his students at WKU.

“I think he found early on that through recreation and through play and through parks there was just a huge opportunity to enhance people’s quality of life.”

A more recent tree dedicated to Little is next to the new playground at Roland Bland Park.

“That was a neat thing for me just because that was a project I got to be involved in professionally.”

“What’s that sir, I asked.”

This book is yet another reminder of the impact Alton Little’s impact on the community.

“The individuals that make WKU special, their impact far stretches beyond the boundaries of the campus and he’s an example of that.”

A book launch event for “Home Is Where the Park Is” will be held this Sunday at 5:30 at Lost River Cave where a park-to-scale activity will be available for adults and children.

The book is also available online through Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and Walmart.

