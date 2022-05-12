Work Week Ends Dry and Warm!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Thursday was GORGEOUS! Temps were slightly cooler and lower humidity made it feel more comfortable to be outdoors. Friday looks great before more unsettled weather returns this weekend.

Slightly cooler this weekend

Warm sunshine takes us into the weekend, before showers and thunderstorms return. It’s that time of year where a lot of events, practices, parties happen outside, so not a bad idea to have an indoor rain plan in case those storms move over your town Saturday/Sunday. It looks like slightly cooler, drier air returns early next week. We’ll warm back up late in the week with more chances for showers in the picture Wednesday into Thursday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Sunshine giving way to clouds late. Warm. High 84. Low 62. Winds S at 7 mph.

SATURDAY: Scattered showers and t/storms. High 84. Low 63. Winds SW at 8 mph.

SUNDAY: Clouds, some sun. Widely scattered showers and t/storms. High 82. Low 60. Winds SW at 9 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 88

Today’s Low: 62

Normal High: 78

Normal Low: 56

Record High: 93 (1914)

Record Low: 37 (1951)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 1.61″ (-0.51″)

Yearly Precip: 20.70″ (+1.52″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 7:44 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:39 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 24 / Small Particulate Matter: 54)

Mold Count: Low (545 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: 9 (High)

Pollen: 9 (High - Trees)

