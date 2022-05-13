2nd annual SOKY Food Truck and Craft Fair taking place at the fairgrounds

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Get ready for food trucks, helicopter rides, bouncy houses, and more!

The 2nd annual SOKY Food Truck and Craft Fair event is still taking place at the SOKY fairgrounds.

The event is working in conjunction with the ‘Wired for Good’ music festival and together they’re raising funds for Saint Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

WBKO News spoke with the organizers of the event for more details. “This is the second year for this SOKY Food Truck and Craft Fair and this is the first year for Wired for Good. It’s a really fun event to get out with the family because we’ve got the helicopter rides going on. We’ve got all the the bouncy houses and everything for the kids and music and an amazing day,” Jennifer Stafford said.

Some vendors even came from Nashville to help the cause. “I think it’s gonna be a good turnout. I’m really excited to raise money for a cause and help out. There’s so much to do as well it’s going to be a good day to hangout,” Mariya Feldman said.

The event will run until midnight tonight and from 12pm to midnight on Saturday.

A minimum donation of $5 is required for entry.

