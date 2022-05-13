Bowling Green man charged with multiple counts of controlled substance trafficking

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man is facing multiple charges after a regional investigation.

Kaungh Zaw Hein, 20, was charged with three counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (Fentanyl derivatives), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (Fentanyl Derivatives with a hand gun enhancement) and trafficking in over 1 pound of marijuana.

The Bowling Green - Warren County Drug Task Force executed a search warrant in Bowling Green on Thursday that yielded Fentanyl, marijuana and firearms. (Bowling Green-Warren County Drug Task Force)

Following an investigation of trafficking in M-30 pills, the Bowling Green-Warren County Drug Task Force with the assistance of the Kentucky State Police, HSI and ATF conducted undercover M-30 purchases from Hein over a two week period and obtained a search warrant Thursday for his residence.

During the search warrant, detectives located two semi-automatic handguns, 40 M-30 Fentanyl tablets, over 1 pound of marijuana, digital scales and $2,531 in cash.

Hein remains lodged in the Warren County Detention Center on a $10,000 cash bond.

