Bowling Green mothers speak on the baby formula shortages

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Its now a national problem, moms everywhere are having trouble trying to find the formulas they need to feed their children and many are finding the shelves empty.

“There’s a lot of the, you know, generic brands on there”, Anna McGrew, mom trying to find formula said, “And I’ve noticed that the Similac advance, just the normal formula, it’s come back, but a lot of like the Neosure, the specialty ones, soy, all that it’s just not there.”

McGrew adds that she has noticed that the soy is one of kinds in particular that is hard to find.

“There’s been many times where I’ve gone to 10 or 11 different stores and not found any at all, and like sat in my car and cried and wondered how I’m going to feed him”, she said, “I mean, he eats a lot of formula, I’m gonna be honest. So we go through a lot. And then luckily, I eventually found some, but it’s been extremely hard. And I’ve gone to other towns, other cities and other stores that like accept the week and still just, there’s nothing”.

And if you’re a new mom or having a hard time fin ding what you need, McGrew said one thing you can do is try to is try calling the manufacturer or talking to others who might be able to help.

“Talk to WIC, talk to your pediatricians office, they might have some sample cans and things like that”, she said, “And there’s also a Facebook group. That’s a Baby Formula Locator, definitely join that and it’d be helpful you can find some formula even if it’s in another town”.

Samantha Rasmussen, another mother in Bowling Green, and a creator of a Facebook group for moms looking for formula said one of the biggest issues is finding specialty formulas and ones for pre-mature babies.

“Like the hypoallergenic such as neutral mitogen by Enfamil, or pure Amina, which has DHA and RHA and those are for like premature babies or babies who are tube fed, you currently can’t even order those online or through a pharmacy”, she said.

Rasmussen’s struggle to find formula started back in 2019 when she was living in Michigan.

“I actually shared a post from two years ago from today, where someone came in and literally had a cart full of different formulas, taking all the formula that my son needed off the shelf, and I ended up having to spend two days driving around the state of Michigan in order to find it” she said.

Rasmussen also added to be aware of scammers in hers and other Facebook groups and recommends that if you do buy something in one of those group, to use cash or pay Pal goods and services.

“Because Pay Pal goods and services protects you and has Buyer Protection. So you have a higher chance of getting your money back if you get scammed”, she said.

