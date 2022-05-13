Bowling Green St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway tickets on sale now
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tickets for the 2022 Bowling Green St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway are now on sale.
As of Friday morning, 224 tickets have been sold, according to officials.
Tickets are $100 and are on sale until May 20.
Prizes include a three bedroom, two-and-a-half bath home valued at $365,000 and a Spartan Zero Turn Lawnmower, valued at $6,000.
To purchase tickets, visit here.
