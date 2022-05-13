Advertisement

Bowling Green St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway tickets on sale now

Tickets are on sale for St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway until May 20.
Tickets are on sale for St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway until May 20.
By WBKO News Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tickets for the 2022 Bowling Green St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway are now on sale.

As of Friday morning, 224 tickets have been sold, according to officials.

Tickets are $100 and are on sale until May 20.

Prizes include a three bedroom, two-and-a-half bath home valued at $365,000 and a Spartan Zero Turn Lawnmower, valued at $6,000.

To purchase tickets, visit here.

