Bowling Green St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway tickets on sale now

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tickets for the 2022 Bowling Green St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway are now on sale.

As of Friday morning, 224 tickets have been sold, according to officials.

Tickets are $100 and are on sale until May 20.

Prizes include a three bedroom, two-and-a-half bath home valued at $365,000 and a Spartan Zero Turn Lawnmower, valued at $6,000.

To purchase tickets, visit here.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.