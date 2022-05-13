Enchanted Garden Party benefit set for this weekend

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This Sunday, the Enchanted Garden Party event will be hosted to benefit the Public Theatre of Kentucky.

Attendees can enjoy a Sip and Paint with renowned artist Alice Gatewood Waddell, with the beautiful gardens of Historic Boxwood as inspiration.

Tickets are $50 a piece and includes Sip and Paint, painting supplies, a complimentary wine, Tea Party with refreshments, silent auction, live entertainment, and more.

The event will be held at The Historic Boxwood on 1234 State Street from 2-5 P.M.

