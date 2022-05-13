Advertisement

FEMA awards $1.5 million to Bowling Green Municipal Utilities for tornado damage

FEMA logo
FEMA logo(MGN)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - FEMA has approved $1,585,196 to reimburse Bowling Green Municipal Utilities for its mutual aid use of 18 utility companies from Georgia, Kentucky and Tennessee that assisted in power restoration and repairs after the Dec. 10-11, 2021, tornadoes.

Three utility companies from Kentucky, three from Tennessee and 12 from Georgia assisted in the emergency response to the tornadoes between Dec. 12 and Jan. 10.

The work and costs associated with the Bowling Green Municipal Utilities project included expenses to temporarily house and feed crews from the responding companies.

An interstate mutual aid agreement allows member states to share resources during emergencies when local and state governments cannot “adequately” address the response.

FEMA’s award is paid directly to the commonwealth to disburse to agencies, local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations that incurred costs.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

court gavel
Two Western Kentucky men plead guilty to grain elevator scheme
Timothy Harrison
Allen County man indicted for Methamphetamine Trafficking and Gun Charges
FILE PHOTO - Naomi Judd appears at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on April 10, 2022.
Naomi Judd died of self-inflicted wound, family says
Tonia Harbin
Mammoth Cave woman charged with drug trafficking, tampering with evidence
Shae Reh
Bowling Green man arrested after police find him stealing from cars

Latest News

Tickets are on sale for St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway until May 20.
Bowling Green St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway tickets on sale now
Kaung Zaw Hein
Bowling Green man charged with multiple counts of controlled substance trafficking
1
Garden Party - Sip N' Paint
1
Poppy's Field Trip