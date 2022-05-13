FEMA awards $1.5 million to Bowling Green Municipal Utilities for tornado damage

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - FEMA has approved $1,585,196 to reimburse Bowling Green Municipal Utilities for its mutual aid use of 18 utility companies from Georgia, Kentucky and Tennessee that assisted in power restoration and repairs after the Dec. 10-11, 2021, tornadoes.

Three utility companies from Kentucky, three from Tennessee and 12 from Georgia assisted in the emergency response to the tornadoes between Dec. 12 and Jan. 10.

The work and costs associated with the Bowling Green Municipal Utilities project included expenses to temporarily house and feed crews from the responding companies.

An interstate mutual aid agreement allows member states to share resources during emergencies when local and state governments cannot “adequately” address the response.

FEMA’s award is paid directly to the commonwealth to disburse to agencies, local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations that incurred costs.

