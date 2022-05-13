Advertisement

Gov. Beshear orders flags to half-staff in honor of Kentucky soldier killed in Korea

Flags were ordered to half staff.
Flags were ordered to half staff.(WFSB)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear has ordered flags at all state buildings to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Saturday, May 14, in honor of a Kentucky soldier who was killed in the Korean War but whose remains were only identified in February.

Army Cpl. Donald L. Menken, 21, of Whitesburg, Kentucky, died during combat in June 1953. Read more here.

Cpl. Menken will be interred Saturday at Green Acres Cemetery in Ermine, Kentucky.

All individuals, businesses, organizations, and government agencies are encouraged to join in this tribute.

Although flags statewide are already at half-staff in remembrance of the 1,000,000 American lives lost to COVID-19, Saturday’s flag lowering will also serve to honor the sacrifice of Cpl. Menken.

Additional flag status information is available at http://governor.ky.gov/flag-status.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

court gavel
Two Western Kentucky men plead guilty to grain elevator scheme
Timothy Harrison
Allen County man indicted for Methamphetamine Trafficking and Gun Charges
FILE PHOTO - Naomi Judd appears at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on April 10, 2022.
Naomi Judd died of self-inflicted wound, family says
Tonia Harbin
Mammoth Cave woman charged with drug trafficking, tampering with evidence
Shae Reh
Bowling Green man arrested after police find him stealing from cars

Latest News

Russellville Police are searching for a missing teen.
Russellville Police searching for missing teen
wbko
Enchanted Garden Party benefit set for this weekend
1
Fentanyl Trafficking Arrest
1
Race for JA