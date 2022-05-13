Advertisement

Hart County deputies seeking help in identifying vehicle break in suspects

Police respond.(WBKO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HART COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Hart County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a series of break ins to vehicles that occurred earlier this month.

On May 4, deputies responded to Interstate Plaza and Riverside Animal Clinic in response to “several” vehicles that had broken windows and a variety of items stolen from them.

Police have identified two suspects that were recorded using stolen credit cards from the vehicles in nearby stores.

Anyone with information on the two suspects pictured below are asked to call 270-524-2341.

Hart County Deputies are looking for two individuals allegedly connected to a series of vehicle break ins.(Hart County Sheriff's Office)
The Hart County Sheriff's Office needs help identifying suspects caught using stolen credit cards.(Hart County Sheriff's Office)

