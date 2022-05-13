No spooky weather for this Friday the 13th

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The beautiful streak of weather continues. Although clouds increase today, we stay warm and mainly dry!

Above average temperatures continue today

Scattered showers move in Saturday evening

A chance for an isolated severe storm on Sunday

Warm sunshine takes us into the weekend, before showers and thunderstorms return. It’s that time of year where a lot of events, practices, parties happen outside, so not a bad idea to have an indoor rain plan in case those storms move over your town Saturday/Sunday. The best chance of rain on Saturday comes in the evening hours.

Futurecast (WBKO)

The Storm Prediction Center has under a low risk for severe thunderstorms on Sunday. The coverage will be limited, but storms that develop may pack a punch.

Severe Storm Risk (WBKO)

It looks like slightly cooler, drier air returns early next week. We’ll warm back up late in the week with more chances for showers in the picture Wednesday into Thursday.

