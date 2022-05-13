Advertisement

Russellville Police searching for missing teen

Russellville Police are searching for a missing teen.
By WBKO News Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Russellville Police Department officers are searching for a missing teen.

Trisha Arnold, 17, was left her residence on May 4 and last had contact with family on April 28.

Police believe she is located in the Hopkinsville area.

Arnold is 5′6″ and weighs 132 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RPD at 270-726-7669 or your local authorities.

