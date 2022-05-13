Some Rain Returns This Weekend

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warmth continued Friday, with just a few stray showers popping up along the KY/TN line during the afternoon. There’s a better chance for showers and storms Saturday afternoon from one system, and again Sunday night from another system.

Slight Risk for severe Sunday night

Saturday starts mainly dry before scattered showers and storms pop up in the afternoon. A couple of storms could be strong with locally heavy rain and gusty winds. The action subsides Saturday night, with most of Sunday looking dry. Highs will reach the mid 80s both weekend days. Sunday night carries another chance for scattered showers and storms as a cold front dives in. A few storms could be strong with gusty winds and hail.

We’ll dry out Monday morning, with sunshine returning for the start of next week. The week begins with more seasonal temperatures before a gradual warming trend kicks in later in the week. Shower chances return for Wednesday and Thursday with Friday looking dry and very warm.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SATURDAY: Scattered showers and t/storms. High 84. Low 63. Winds SW at 8 mph.

SUNDAY: Clouds, some sun. Warm. Scattered thunderstorms at night. High 85. Low 60. Winds SW at 7 mph.

MONDAY: AM Showers possible, then clearing. A bit cooler. High 80. Low 56. Winds W at 7 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 86

Today’s Low: 59

Normal High: 78

Normal Low: 56

Record High: 96 (1916)

Record Low: 35 (1895)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 1.61″ (-0.68″)

Yearly Precip: 20.70″ (+1.35″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 7:45 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:37 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 24 / Small Particulate Matter: 28)

Mold Count: Low (545 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: 8 (High)

Pollen: 8.8 (High - Trees)

