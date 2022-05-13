South Warren Softball continues dominance, wins 16th straight

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - South Warren softball is a force to be reckoned with.

The Spartans showed why they’re the third-ranked team in the state following Thursday’s 11-0 run-rule win over Barren County. The win gives South Warren 16 straight victories.

With the Spartans setting their sights on the “Best of the West” Tournament kicking off Friday evening, head coach Kelly Reynolds appreciates the value in having a tough schedule.

“So that way, hopefully, we are a little bit more prepared for the postseason and those more stressful games and things but I think just playing in our district games alone are always highly competitive,” Reynolds said.

South Warren battles Henderson County on Friday night at 7 p.m.

