Advertisement

South Warren Softball continues dominance, wins 16th straight

By Mohammad Ahmad
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 12:08 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - South Warren softball is a force to be reckoned with.

The Spartans showed why they’re the third-ranked team in the state following Thursday’s 11-0 run-rule win over Barren County. The win gives South Warren 16 straight victories.

With the Spartans setting their sights on the “Best of the West” Tournament kicking off Friday evening, head coach Kelly Reynolds appreciates the value in having a tough schedule.

“So that way, hopefully, we are a little bit more prepared for the postseason and those more stressful games and things but I think just playing in our district games alone are always highly competitive,” Reynolds said.

South Warren battles Henderson County on Friday night at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Groce
Glasgow man arrested for burglary after owner hears him inside house
Timothy Harrison
Allen County man indicted for Methamphetamine Trafficking and Gun Charges
“I went back there as a kid and played marbles back there,” Delbert Best said of the unmarked...
Family reveals they knew about unmarked graves at Ford battery plant site
Gov. Andy Beshear (D-KY)
Beshear announces $1 million investment to grow economic momentum in Bowling Green
FILE PHOTO - Naomi Judd appears at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on April 10, 2022.
Naomi Judd died of self-inflicted wound, family says

Latest News

plays during a game against the Marshall Herd on April 24, 2022 at WKU Softball Complex in...
Tops Fall Into Consolation Bracket After 6-5 Loss to Charlotte
James Webster serves as the "ultimate" hype man
James Webster brings passion to Tops’ softball as the “ultimate” hype man
Hot Rods get series opening win
Simon’s Two Triples Boost Hot Rods In Walk-Off Win
Bowling Green sweeps Warren East
Purples Baseball sweep Raiders in home/home