COVID, flu cases on the rise across Kentucky

The state released an updated COVID-19 community level map Friday.
By Grason Passmore
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re seeing a rise in COVID and flu cases in Kentucky right now.

“I think any time you get a lot of people together, if you have an infection there, it’s going to spread easier,” physician Dr. Jeff Foxx said.

The state released an updated COVID-19 community level map Friday. While most of the state is still in the green, we do see several counties in eastern Kentucky in the yellow now, as well as Jefferson, Henderson and Union Counties. But Dr. Foxx said a slight uptick in cases this summer is to be expected, and the same seems to be going for flu cases.

“It’s a little bit unusual this time of year to be seeing the flu, but it’s not high. It’s not widespread or all over the place, but it is more than we usually see. I think that’s simply because we stopped wearing the masks and now not only can you spread COVID, but you can spread anything,” Dr. Foxx said.

He said it’s hard to say exactly what would cause spikes in certain counties, besides the fact that most don’t wear masks anymore. But as the weather has been getting nicer and events are returning to their normal capacities, it’s not unusual or a cause for alarm to see numbers rise.

“We’re at a low level. If you’re vaccinated and protected, go out enjoy the summer and have a good time,” Dr. Foxx said.

Dr. Foxx said you’re also more likely to experience allergies this time of year, but if you are feeling sick and have any concerns, it’s best to get tested anyways.

