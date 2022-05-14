FOP holds memorial for peace officers in Bowling Green and Warren County

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A celebration of those who have served their careers and retired and those who paid the ultimate price... in the line of duty.

“It’s a sad day, but at the same time, I always say we like to celebrate the lives of these officers,” says Robbie Perry, who is with the Bowling Green Police Department, and helped organize the FOP Memorial.

“I think that everybody that gets in this line of work, wants to do this because they want to help somebody, they want to be a help to their communities, that to families around them, and, and for them to give that ultimate sacrifice, you know, it’s something that needs to be honored. It is a solemn day, it’s a day that is serious, but we also want to honor them, and celebrate, you know, their lives and the impact that they’ve had in the communities,” adds KSP Trooper Daniel Priddy.

Recognizing the valiant efforts of officers like David Whitson who gave his life for his community.

“Today’s also, special to our department because David Whitson gave the ultimate sacrifice. David started with me in 1998, we went through the academy together, so that’s very near and dear to my heart that we keep his memory and his service alive in our hearts and our minds every day. His daughter actually works for us now, she wants to be a police officer, Hannah Whitson. So she’s continuing that legacy and he instilled that in her I think that the service and she wants to honor him by being a police officer,” says Chief Michael Delaney of the Bowling Green Police Department.

Perry spoke on the death of Officer Whitson.

“It just really signified the importance that this job is and the risk that you could give your life in order to protect the public one day,” says Perry.

Those who attended the memorial included city officials, and different law enforcement agencies including the new cadets going to the police academy.

“I was very proud to have our new recruits here, it’s a very important thing for them to realize, you know, they are going into a tough profession, they’re going into a profession, that you get to do great things you get to help people,” adds Perry.

But those who currently serve in a law enforcement agency know that even though it is a tough job, it is very rewarding.

“We also deal with a lot of tragedy we deal with, you know, people that have passed away and you know, horrible scenes and domestic violence and how tough that can be on an officer and their mental health. But it’s a great job, we get to do great things and yes, there are negatives to it, and it’s hard, but the positives outweigh it,” also said, Perry.

THE FOP was grateful to be able to hold the memorial back in person after refraining to do so for the last two years.

