Forbes homers twice as Purples take down Patriots 15-0

Patrick Forbes homers against ACS
Patrick Forbes homers against ACS(Brett Alper)
By Brett Alper
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It was senior night for Bowling Green baseball Friday night and the seniors put on a show defeating Allen County-Scottsville in four innings 15-0.

Louisville commit Patrick Forbes rocked a homer as leadoff hitter to put the Purples up 1-0 in the bottom of the first, seniors Trent Warden and Dawson Hall brought in runs that same inning as the Purples move to 23-7 on the season.

Bowling Green will play one final game before the 14th District Tournament begins against Henderson County Saturday.

The Patriots will play Glasgow in the 15th District Tournament Tuesday.

